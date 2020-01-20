Photos of an alleged Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro 5G have appeared online, showing the handset from numerous angles. What's even stranger is that the photos themselves seem to have been taken using a separate Mi 10 Pro 5G, with a watermark on several of the pictures.

Xiaomi handsets watermark photos by default, so this is, indeed, possible.

The leaked images show a phone remarkably similar to theMi Note 10. The rear is especially familiar, with a quad-camera unit in the same left-hand three-lens strip, a fourth lens underneath and then the flash.

1/3 MySmartPrice

They were originally posted on Weibo and also reveal what is purportedly a 65W fast charger and the official packaging.

The front of the device seems to sport a punch-hole camera in the top-left, while the only other thing we can clearly see is a USB-C port on the bottom. We'd be a bit surprised if we didn't, to be honest.

1/3 MySmartPrice

Previous rumours and leaks have suggested a 6.57-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is also said to be running off the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and X55 5G modem.

The Pro will come with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage, it is said.

We won't have too long to find out for sure, as speculation suggests that the official launch event will be held on 11 February.

