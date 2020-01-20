Xiaomi makes Poco an independent brand, Poco F2 incoming

It was in the summer of 2018 that we were first introduced to the Poco F1 - known in the UK and some territories as Pocophone - and had been waiting for the follow-up in 2019. But nothing came.

A new year, a new hope: Xiaomi has now officially separated Poco as an independent brand, with rumour that the Poco F2 will be announced in May 2020. So what can you expect from this new affordable flagship?

Poco was billed as a disruptor to the likes of OnePlus, proving successful in markets such as India, so the F2 is all about delivering big specification without a huge price tag.

There are two schools of thought about the F2 at present. A Geekbench score shows Qualcomm's 845 platform in use, putting the purported phone a couple of generations behind the incoming 865 and only on par with the original F1. Seems a little unlikely.

The other thought is that the F2 will make for familiar reading, reflecting the Xiaomi K30 Pro. That means Qualcomm 865, 8GB RAM, and a pop-up front-facing camera.

Information is still pretty thin on the ground, but now we know Poco is a separate brand, we suspect official news will arrive in the coming weeks.

