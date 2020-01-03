Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro specs leak leaving few surprises

We knew that the Xiaomi Mi 10 was incoming, because that was confirmed by the company itself in December 2019 - along with confirmation that it will use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865.

But now, thanks to a huge dump of information on Chinese micro blogging site Weibo, we have spec sheets for both the regular Mi 10 and the slightly uprated version, the Mi 10 Pro. In previous years, Xiaomi has used this two tier approach, presenting them at slightly different price points, but with only a few hardware differences.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and will be 5G, thanks to the X55 modem. There will be 8GB RAM with 128 or 256GB storage options, while a special 12GB version will also be available with 256GB. In the past, not all versions are available in all regions.

The display is said to be a 6.5-inch OLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. What's interesting about this is that the Redmi K30 launched with a 120Hz display, so there's a budget model undercutting the flagship, which might be some cause for doubt.

There could be a 4500mAh battery, with charging at 40W wired and 30W wireless charging, which is fast.

The camera arrangement is said to be a Sony IMX686 - the 64-megapixel camera from the Redmi K30 - along with a 20-megapixel and 12-megapixel camera, likely to be wide-angle and zoom, along with a final 5-megapixel camera, likely to be the macro camera.

We don't have the pricing for these models, but it looks like they'll be in the RMB3000 range (about £330).

Moving on to the higher spec version, many of the details aren't given, leaving us to assume they are the same as the core Mi 10 version. Again, that's Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 with 5G, but now coming in with 12GB RAM as standard, and 128/256/512GB options for storage.

The same 4500mAh battery is mentioned, but this time there's 66W wired charging and 40W wireless charging, making this a really fast charger.

The display is assumed to be the same as the Mi 10 - again, we're sceptical that there's no mention of 120Hz refresh, which seems amiss for this level of flagship phone.

On to the cameras and we're looking at the 108-megapixel sensor that debuted in the Xiaomi Mi Note 10; this is then said to be joined by a 48-megapixel camera, 12-megapixel camera and finally an 8-megapixel camera. These are likely to be ultra-wide and zoom lenses, although the configuration isn't exactly clear.

The prices are said to start from RMB3799, which is about £410 and more likely to appear at around £499.

Of course, there's nothing to actually verify these specs and we do have some doubts as to their accuracy, but they do help build a picture of what we might see when Xiaomi launches the Xiaomi Mi 10. We're expecting to get to see the phones at Mobile World Congress in February 2020.