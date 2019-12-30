Xiaomi Mi 10: Release date, rumours and specs

Xiaomi has been making waves over the past few years, with a more aggressive approach to international expansion and looking to get a real foothold in Europe.

The next flagship phone for 2020 will be the Mi 10, a phone that the company has confirmed. But what will it offer?

Q1 2020 confirmed

Xiaomi often releases its phones in homeland China before holding a global event. Sometimes there are some variations - perhaps in naming - but in recent years we've seen some parity in these launches.

There's currently no launch date, but Xiaomi confirmed that the Mi 10 would be launching in Q1 2020. We suspect there will be a launch in China followed by an unveiling at Mobile World Congress 2020 in late February.

There's no word on price, but we'd expect it to come in at around £499.

There's currently little to go on in terms of the design. We're expecting it to be an evolution of the Mi 9 models, but currently there's nothing to reveal the design.

There have been no leaks surrounding the display of the Mi 10, but we'd expect it to be around the same size as the Mi 9T Pro, so around 6.5-inches. We've also recently seen the Redmi K30 launch with a 120Hz display and that seems to be very much on trend, so we'd expect the Mi 10 to offer this faster refresh rate.

We also suspect that there will be a punch hole camera in the display.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

One of the confirmed details is that the Mi 10 will use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 platform. This was confirmed by Xiaomi itself at the launch of the new Qualcomm hardware - and Xiaomi also confirmed that it would be launching a range of 5G handsets, so we suspect this will be a 5G phone from launch, using the X55 modem.

Few other details about the hardware loadout have been leaked, but there has been talk of a 4800mAh battery.

On the camera front, Xiaomi packs in impressive performance for the price. We've recently seen some interesting camera moves from Xiaomi, using Sony's new IMX686 64-megapixel sensor in the Redmi K30 as well as launching a 108-megapixel system in the Mi Note 10 and we could see either of these flow through into the Mi 10 too. At the moment, there's no evidence either way.

As we mentioned, there could be a punch hole camera in the display, either in a single or double arrangement.

There haven't been many, but here are all the rumours surrounding the Xiaomi Mi 10 so far.

A leak via Weibo has suggested a huge battery capacity for the forthcoming Xiaomi phone.

Xiaomi confirms that it will be one of the first phones to launch use the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 platform in the Mi 10.