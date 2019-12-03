Xiaomi Mi 10 will be one of the first Snapdragon 865 phones

While the big news at Qualcomm's Snapdragon Summit is the new Snapdragon 865 and Snapdragon 765 platforms, Xiaomi was quick to confirm that it would be using the hardware in its next flagship phone, the Xiaomi Mi 10.

Xiaomi has a long history of using Snapdragon 8 series hardware - it has used it on hundreds of devices and the next-gen device will be no different.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 isn't the only 5G phone that the company will be launching in 2020: Bin Lin, Xiaomi founder, confirmed that Xiaomi will be launching more than 10 phones that are 5G compatible.

"In 2020 Q1, Xiaomi is proud to announce that we will be introducing our flagship Mi 10 - one of the world’s first smartphones to feature the flagship Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform," said Lin.

Beyond that, no other details about the Xiaomi Mi 10 were announced, except that it will be available early in 2020. We're expecting that it will get a launch in China, before seeing a global announcement, most likely at at Mobile World Congress in February 2020.

Xiaomi was happy to say that it will be one of the first to launch on the new Snapdragon 865 hardware, which promises to boost the camera performance and gaming prowess of the devices that use it. Full details of the new platform are yet to be announced, but we're expecting more news as Snapdragon Summit continues over the next few days.

Shop for cell phones, prepaid phones and cell phone plans at AT&T Wireless. AT&T is a wireless telecommunications company providing coverage to millions of customers in the U.S. AT&T offers exclusive products from Apple, Nokia, Sharp, Sony, LG, Moto, Samsung and other manufacturers. The cellular company remains a favourite of consumers who like its sharp voice quality and discounts on cell phone plans.