Who said the megapixel race is over? Xiaomi has just announed the Mi Note 10 at its European launch event, complete with penta camera arrangement, the main sensor being a 108-megapixel unit.

That makes the Mi Note 10 – known as the Mi CC9 in China – the highest-resolution camera on the market. But this main camera shoots 27MP images by default, utilising a four-in-one compression method, called Super Pixel technology. We've seen other cameras with 48MP sensors doing similar, albeit with 12MP output.

It's not all about that main sensor, of course, as the five-camera arrangement on the Mi Note 10 encompasses a 0.6x ultra-wide (20MP), a 2x zoom (12MP), a 5x zoom with optical stabilisation (8MP), plus a dedicated macro (2MP).

Wrap those cameras into a glass body, with 6.47-inch AMOLED screen, and you've got a phone large enough to embody a huge 5,260mAh battery for ultra-longevity. If you'll be using those cameras aplenty then you'll be needing that juice to keep you going.

We've been living with the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 for a full week ahead of its unveiling, check out what we found about the cameras in our full review, below.