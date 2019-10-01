  1. Home
Future Xiaomi phone will support 8K video

- Code found inside latest MIUI camera app

Xiaomi is reportedly working on a phone that will support 8K 30fps video recording.

Code found inside the company's latest MIUI camera application clearly refers to 8K video, with an output resolution of 7680 × 4320.

None of its recently released and/or announced handsets, including the Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro and innovative Mi Mix Alpha, are said to sport that quality of video recording. So, the Chinese firm must be planning an all-new device that does.

The strings were found by XDA Developers after a tip-off from a reader, kackskrz. The website found a logo hidden inside the app that refers to 8K 30fps too, so that's further evidence that Xiaomi has significant plans for the technology.

As for what phone it might appear on, there are few other clues. And we suspect we won't hear much else about it for a while, considering few systems out there currently support that high a resolution. We can also only guess how much storage the phone would have to have to record 8K video.

One thing we do know is that the new Mi TV Pro is capable of playing back 8K video, as highlighted by XDA Developers, so perhaps the forthcoming device will be released to complement it.

