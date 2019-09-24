Xiaomi has announced an extraordinary handset that uses a wraparound display and claims a 180.6 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

The Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha isn't a foldable phone - although it is still reportedly working on one - but it uses an OLED panel that wraps completely around the side and rear of the device.

The only exposed parts of the phone not covered by a screen - the top and bottom - are covered in titanium, while the camera on the rear has a whopping 108-megapixel sensor to go with a 20-megapixel ultrawide camera and 12-megapixel telephoto.

There is no front-facing camera as you can see yourself in the rear part of the display for selfies and video calling.

The Surround Display allows #MiMIXAlpha to have a screen-to-body ratio that reaches an astonishing 180.6%.



Of course, with this kind of innovative tech, the Alpha will not be cheap. It will launch in December in very small quantities (Xiaomi still calls it a concept phone) and be priced at 19,999 yuan - that's around £2,260.

Inside, it sports the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor, 12GB of RAM and comes with 512GB of storage space. A 4,050mAh battery has to power the extra screen real estate, while the phone supports 40W fast charging. And, it's a 5G handset, to ensure that it's future proof too.

A teaser video has been released which you can see below. It shows the phone (after a bit of fluff) and we have to say that it looks pretty spectacular.

Whether it will ever be available outside of China is not know at present.