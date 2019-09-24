  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Xiaomi phone news

Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha with wraparound display claims 180% screen-to-body ratio

|
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha with wraparound display claims 180% screen-to-body ratio
The best mobile phone deals for September 2019
The best mobile phone deals for September 2019

Xiaomi has announced an extraordinary handset that uses a wraparound display and claims a 180.6 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

The Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha isn't a foldable phone - although it is still reportedly working on one - but it uses an OLED panel that wraps completely around the side and rear of the device.

The only exposed parts of the phone not covered by a screen - the top and bottom - are covered in titanium, while the camera on the rear has a whopping 108-megapixel sensor to go with a 20-megapixel ultrawide camera and 12-megapixel telephoto.

There is no front-facing camera as you can see yourself in the rear part of the display for selfies and video calling.

Of course, with this kind of innovative tech, the Alpha will not be cheap. It will launch in December in very small quantities (Xiaomi still calls it a concept phone) and be priced at 19,999 yuan - that's around £2,260.

Inside, it sports the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor, 12GB of RAM and comes with 512GB of storage space. A 4,050mAh battery has to power the extra screen real estate, while the phone supports 40W fast charging. And, it's a 5G handset, to ensure that it's future proof too.

A teaser video has been released which you can see below. It shows the phone (after a bit of fluff) and we have to say that it looks pretty spectacular.

Whether it will ever be available outside of China is not know at present.

PopularIn Phones
When is Android 10 coming to my phone?
Google Pixel 4 specs, release date, news and rumours
OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro: Release date, specs, rumours, news and features
Huawei can push Google Play Store to the Mate 30 Series overnight - if the US trade ban lifts
The OnePlus 7T will launch with Android 10
Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha with wraparound display claims 180% screen-to-body ratio