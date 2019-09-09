Xiaomi has announced a new wireless charging standard and stand.

The Chinese company is preparing a new Mi 9 Pro 5G smartphone, and to help get you pumped, it's announced Mi Charge Turbo, which can offer up to 30W to compatible devices. However, so far, only the Mi 9 Pro 5G is compatible. The Pro is also capable of 10W reverse wireless charging.

Remember, the original Mi 9 only supports 20W wireless charging, which, until its Pro sibling arrives, is the fastest on the market.

Alongside its announcement for a new standard, Xiaomi introduced a wireless charging stand to support it. It can charge the Mi 9 Pro 5G's 4,000mAh battery from 0 to 50 per cent in less than 30 minutes, according to Xiaomi.

The new 30W charging stand is actively cooled, too, thanks to fans that "blow directly to the phone". Here's how Xiaomi described it:

"The 30W Fan-cooled Wireless Charging Stand sports an ergonomic design, allowing for optimal viewing and operating while charging wirelessly. It also features a vertical air duct design that allows the air outlet to blow directly to the phone to reduce obstructions, improve heat dissipation and reduce the dust trapped in the air duct."

Pricing and release date information for the stand has yet to be revealed. Xiaomi also admitted it is already testing a "40W Xiaomi high-efficiency wireless flash charging technology", but again, it declined to provide further details.