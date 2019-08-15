  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Xiaomi phone news

This is what Xiaomi's upcoming foldable phone probably looks like

|
EUIPO This is what Xiaomi's upcoming foldable phone probably looks like
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 debrief, future of AI and the best apps to help you meditate - Pocket-lint Podcast 14
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 debrief, future of AI and the best apps to help you meditate - Pocket-lint Podcast 14

- What do you think of the design?

Xiaomi is working on a foldable device, as evident by a new patent application that's popped up in the European Union Intellectual Property Office.

It shows what seems to be Xiaomi's first foldable smartphone. Now, Xiaomi recently showed a foldable phone on video, but we've learned little since then about the device's specs and features. This new patent application, however, suggests that the foldable phone might have triple rear cameras, complete with a vertically aligned camera module with cutouts for three lenses.

The foldable phone patent, first spotted by @Xiaomishka, shows a tablet-like device with a dual-hinge design. It's similar to the foldable phone that Xiaomi President Lin Bin showed off and made an appearance in a teaser video shared by Xiaomi. None of the leaks so far detail the phone's cameras, but the illustrations in Xiaomi's patent application indicate triple rear cameras.

LetsgodigitalYa image 2

Interestingly, there isn't a cut-out for the selfie camera in any of the patent images, nor do they appear in Xiaomi's teaser videos. Xiaomi may be planning to add an under-display camera; the phone appears to be quite thick, so it's certainly possible. If you want a better look at this device, Letsgodigital made renders of the device based on the sketches we've seen so far.

It is unclear when is Xiaomi planning to announce this smartphone. Our best guess is Xiaomi will wait until the end of the year.

PopularIn Phones
OnePlus 7T Pro: Release date, specs, rumours, news and features
Five reasons to buy the Google Pixel 3a
Huawei Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro release date, specs, features and rumours
The iOS 13 beta may have just revealed when the next iPhone will launch
Apple iPhone XR 2019 release date, specs, features and rumours
Apple iPhone 8 Plus review: Still a powerful alternative