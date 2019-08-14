Following the success of the Xiaomi Mi 9 - a flagship that we really loved, given its powerful spec and accessible price - the Chinese company is to release its 9T variant in some European countries on 20 August.

The Xiaomi Mi 9T is a rebranded version of the Redmi K20 that has already launched in China and India, bringing a 20MP pop-up front-facing camera to the fray. That leaves the phone's 6.39-inch AMOLED display clear of any notch, nice and open for a striking view.

The 9T isn't as high-speccd as the flagship model, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730, along with 6GB RAM and 64/128GB storage. We suspect the performance between the two won't be drastically different, however. And there's a 4,000mAh battery, which is high capacity and should see this pop-up camera phone last for a decent innings.

On the cameras front there's a triple camera system to the rear, lead by a 48-megapixel main camera and supported by an 8-megapixel zoom camera and 13-megapixel wide-angle. That's knocking on the door of the Oppo Reno 10X or Huawei P30.

It's a bit unclear why Xiaomi is running same-spec phones in both its own camp and under the Redmi brand, as the two are supposed to be differently targeted, but this launch flies in the face of that idea. Perhaps that's why its launch plan is staggered: the 20 August date only covers the Benelux region (Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands).

Still no word whether the 9T will arrive in the UK or not. If it does, the pricing will be unclear: it's already available for €329 in Spain, but will be priced €429 upwards in those forthcoming territories.