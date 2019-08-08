  1. Home
Xiaomi plans to stuff a 108-megapixel Samsung camera sensor into a phone

|
- Wow!

Xiaomi's next phone could pack the most intense camera sensor we've ever seen on a smartphone.

Let's be honest: Phone updates have become boring in recent years. It's all about being thinner, lighter, having some sort of unique hardware such as a pop-up camera and in-display scanner, or loading up the back with multiple sensors. Another recent trend: Massive camera sensors.

For instance, we've seen new 48-megapixel cameraphones such as the OnePlus 7 Pro, the Redmi Note 7, and the Honor View 20. But what about a 108-megapixel camera-equipped device? We have to be honest - that would be just jaw-dropping to see. Could you imagine the pictures a phone like that would be able to take? Shut up and take our money! Luckily, Xiaomi is willing to do just that.

It has teamed up with Samsung to develop a smartphone with a 108-megapixel “ultra-clear” image sensor. In other words, the maximum resolution of an image from that sensor will be 12,032 x 9,024 pixels. Unfortunately, we don’t have any more details about the new sensor, but Xiaomi also announced that its upcoming Redmi phone will use a 64-megapixel Samsung sensor.

We’ve asked Samsung and Xiaomi for a comment.

