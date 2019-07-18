Xiaomi has taken the wraps off its latest mid-range Android One device - the Mi A3 - and this one boasts some pretty high end features.

It starts on the front, where Xiaomi has equipped this affordable powerhouse with a large 6.1-inch AMOLED display. It's not completely edge to edge, but bezels are minimal, and the top edge features the now-standard tiny dewdrop style notch.

What you don't see, beneath the display panel, is a new generation of optical fingerprint sensor. It's larger, faster and more accurate than the hit-and-miss versions used on the first wave of in-display scanners.

As well as that, it has a flagship triple camera system on the back, made up of a primary 48-megapixel sensor, and an ultra-wide 8-megapixel camera. The third camera isn't mentioned specifically in the release, but it's likely just a low resolution depth sensor for added information and background blur processing.

As if that wasn't enough megapixels already, the front selfie camera is packed with a 32-megapixel camera which - similar to the primary rear sensor - binds four pixels together, creating a lower resolution image out of bigger pixels, for better light and colour.

Like many other current Android smartphones, the camera is also enhanced by AI to automatically detects scenes and adjust the settings to match. Including the ability to detect when you should switch to a wider angle and use the ultra-wide camera.

Inside is the Snapdragon 665 processor, one of the latest, most efficient and powerful mid-range chips. Paired with 4GB of RAM, it should mean smooth, reliable performance.

Part of the promised smoothness is also down to the software. Unlike a lot of other Xiaomi phones, this one is part of the Android One program, and that means you get a very clean, more stock-like Android experience. It also means you get reliable and fast updates as soon as they're available.

No UK launch plans have been announced just yet, but the Xiaomi Mi A3 will be available to buy in Spain for €249 for the 4GB/64GB model or €279 for the 4GB/128GB. Both will be available from 24 July, with the latter being a direct online/retail Mi Store exclusive.