Wait, what? Xiaomi adds the Mi 9T to the sub-flagship family

We love the Xiaomi Mi 9 - that power, that price - there's a lot that it does right. But Xiaomi doesn't want to rest on its laurels - instead it's launching a number of variants that pull on the Mi 9 name - and the latest is the Mi 9T.

The Xiaomi Mi 9T is a rebranded version of the Redmi K20 that recently launched in China and India. Note that it's not the K20 Pro which has flagship-level specs, but sits in a slightly lower position - or sub-flagship. Exactly why Xiaomi is launching some models in the Redmi brand and some in the Mi brand isn't really clear.

It's powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 with 6GB RAM and options for 64 or 128GB storage. The Snapdragon 730 is about as close as you'll get to the 800 series you'll find in the Mi 9, so while there's potentially a slight difference in the performance, we'd expect this phone to be nice and fast.

That core hardware is backed up by a 4000mAh battery with an 18W charger in the box. There's a 3.5mm headphone socket.

One of the things that will attract your attention is the pop-up selfie camera - like the OnePlus 7 Pro. That leaves the 6.39-inch AMOLED display clear of notches. It's an FHD+ display supporting HDR, so while not the highest resolution, it does have some skills. 

There's a triple camera system on the rear, lead by a 48-megapixel main camera and supported by an 8-megapixel zoom camera and 13-megapixel wide-angle. That pop-up selfie camera is 20-megapixels.

It all sounds like a very complete package, but what we don't know right now is the price - and if it's going to be available in the UK. The Xiaomi Mi 9T will be available in Spain from 17 June priced at €329.

