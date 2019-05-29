Xiaomi is planning to launch another handset in the Mi 9 range: the Xiaomi Mi 9T.

At least, that's what it says on certification documents filed with communications regulators the NCC in Taiwan and the NBTC in Thailand.

Spotted by Dealntech, the docs show a device with the company code M1903F10G. The NBTC listing also shows the name Mi 9T next to the identifier.

The same alpha-numerical code was also spotted on websites of other regional communications regulators: the EEC, for Russia and surrounding countries, and IMDA.

Sadly, there are few clues as to the specifications or features of the new handset. But, as Xiaomi has never used the "T" branding in the past, some are lead to believe that this is a new naming convention for a Pro model.

A Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro followed the standard version, for example. This could follow a similar pattern for the Mi 9, but with a different suffix.

Either way, it must be close considering it is popping up in certification listings around the globe.

It will be interesting to find out exactly what the spec bump will involve, with the standard Mi 9 already a fave here on Pocket-lint, with its 6.39-inch AMOLED display, HDR support, Snapdragon 855 processor and 6GB of RAM.

We'll keep you informed as we find out more.