Xiaomi is launching a £179 mid-ranger, the Redmi Note 7, in the UK

- It starts at £179

Xiaomi is bringing more of its phones to the UK. The latest is the Redmi Note 7 mid-range device.

The Redmi Note 7, available in the UK from May, will come with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. You can get this configuration in black starting at £179. However, according to Xiaomi, there will also be 4GB/64GB and 4GB/128GB options that will later be available. They'll also be a blue colour that launches. Xiaomi said you'll be able to pick up the Redmi Note 7 from the Mi website, as well as the London Mi store, when it launches.

Keep in mind that, this past February, Xiaomi first announced it would be running Redmi as an "independent brand", with the aim of Redmi to focus on cost-effective devices. Meanwhile, Xiaomi would handle the mid-range and high-end devices and pushes into new markets.

The Redmi Note 7 takes on a form that's pretty similar to higher-end Mi devices, but it features a waterdrop style notch at the top of the display on the front. It is also a lower-end phone, but it still packs a dual camera system comprised of a 48-megapixel main camera and a 5-megapixel "AI" camera, so you can get more detail with larger images, or use pixel combining to give you the equivalent of a 1.6µm pixel at 12-megapixels.

Smart zooming is also being suggested, with a 4x digital zoom giving you the same size image as a regular 12-megapixel camera, although, in that case, derived from much smaller pixels. Elsewhere, this phone has a 6.3-inch display and sits on Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 hardware. The Redmi Note 7, which originally launched China and India, also features a 4000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4 support and USB Type-C.

It will be available in the UK on 7 May. The pricing will be £179 for 3GB/32GB, £199 for 4GB/64GB, and £249 for 4GB/128GB.

