Xiaomi Mi 9 available in the UK from 30 April for £499

Xiaomi has confirmed that its latest flagship phone - the Mi 9 - will be available from 30 April in the UK and that it will cost £499.

Those details had been missing since Xiaomi launched the phone at Mobile World Congress 2019. We reviewed the phone in March 2019, but it's been a torturous wait to find out what the confirmed retail price would be for us in the UK. The £499 price is for the 6GB+64GB model - and there's no microSD expansion, so the £549 128GB model might be the one to grab.

The Xiaomi Mi 9 offers flagship hardware, with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, a great display and impressive camera array on the back, offering three lenses. It's not the best phone in terms of camera performance - but at the same time, it's some £300 cheaper than many of its rivals.

In the UK the Xiaomi Mi 9 will be available from the Mi Store and elsewhere, but it will also be launching on Vodafone. Tariffs on Voda will see that 128GB version at £38 a month (£29 upfront) with 5GB data - and we're sure there will be plenty of great deals to make it nice and affordable.

The Xiaomi Mi 9 is a great phone, offering great performance for the money, but it's not the only phone you need to keep your eye on. On 14 March we'll see the launch of the OnePlus 7 - which often sits in the same position price wise - and the Honor 20 is going to be announced on 21 May, which we'd expect to be a cheaper version of the excellent Huawei P30 Pro.