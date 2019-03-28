Xiaomi folding phone teased again in second video

Folding phones are all the rage at the moment. Some manufacturers like Samsung and Huawei have made their foldable phones official, while others like Xiaomi have teased what could be.

President of Xiaomi previously tweeted a video of the company's folding smartphone in January and now a second video has appeared on Chinese microblogging site, Weibo, from Xiaomi's official Weibo handle. The video was then tweeted by @Xiaomishka.

The video shows the Xiaomi foldable phone in action once again, alongside a pot of instant noodles. The joke on the Weibo post gets a little lost in translation though, reading: "When working overtime, it is recommended to choose a double folding screen with instant noodles, which is better."

Nevertheless, the Xiaomi folding smartphone is certainly one of the more interesting folding smartphones teased so far with its double fold on either side of a 4:3 tablet.

Like the first teaser video, the new teaser shows the interface adapting according to the form factor and the folding mechanism appears to be smooth. There also appears to be a USB port at the bottom.

No further details were revealed by the video on Weibo so a release date is still unknown. At Mobile World Congress, Xiaomi told us it is still studying what technologies should be offered on a foldable device.

The second teaser video does suggest Xiaomi is still working on a foldable device though so hopefully we will see it launched officially soon and at a lower price point than the current £2000 going rate.