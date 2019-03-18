Black Shark 2 offers console-like experience in a powerful smartphone

Black Shark has taken the wraps off its latest smartphone, the Black Shark 2. It takes what was great about the first phone, and dials it up to 11.

Like the first Black Shark phone, the second generation phone is all about gaming. That focus on gamers means high performance, better controllers, liquid cooling and a low latency experience when hooked up to a monitor or screen.

Heading straight for its guts, it's the internals that make this phone ideal for gaming. Particularly if you spend hours playing the most graphically intense games on the Play Store.

It's got the Snapdragon 855 processor, Qualcomm's most recent and most powerful chipset to date. This is paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

To keep it from overheating, there's a direct touch liquid cooling system. That's something quite rare in a smartphone and, according to Black Shark, means the CPU runs at around 14-degrees lower than it would without it.

Hopping on a Tesla feature brand, there's "Ludicrous mode". This essentially draws in all of the available CPU processing juice into the game you're playing, making sure none of it is wasted on anything else. It means consistently high frame rates, and no significant frame dropping.

It's not all about frame rates and game speed though. Those who play online games will be pleased with the connectivity performance, according to Black Sharp.

It features what it calls an "X+2 Antenna", featuring two side antennas as well as a primary smart antenna. The idea here is that you have a strong connection regardless of how you're holding it.

Perhaps what makes this more interesting is that you can connect it to an external display using an HDMI cable, and game on a big screen, using nothing other than the phone's own processing power.

Put the phone in a dedicated stand, and use the GamePad 3.0 controller, and you'll essentially have a console experience from your smartphone.

As well as all of that, it features a dedicated DSP (digital signal processor) for ensuring your on-screen gestures and taps see immediate response on screen, while big, loud stereo speakers help keep you immersed in the action.

So it has flagship specs, but what about the rest?

This year's screen is a big 6.39-inch AMOLED panel with its of motion compensation technologies to reduce judder and blur. What's more, it has HDR tone mapping and "always HDR" for converting regular SDR pictures into more dynamic HDR graphics.

Design wise, from the back, it looks similar to the previous model, but with a little more refinement. It has those sports-car like tapers and angles on the rear, designed to look striking, as well as be easy to clip accessories on to.

As well as the aforementioned GamePad, those accessories this year also include the cooling case. Similar to the Asus ROG phone, this clip-on cooling case means really fast, effective cooling. Black Shark claims within 10 seconds of being placed on the phone, it drops the temperature by 10 degrees.

Of course, the logo on the back is a light-up logo, and has RGB customisation for different gaming effects. It even has music recognition to fit its lighting pattern to different kinds of music.

Black Shark 2 is available from today in Chinese market. No word yet on when the phone will launch in Europe, but we do know pricing.

The base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will only cost £360 which is, frankly, incredible value for money. 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is just £395, while the 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB models will cost £430 and £475 respectively.