Black Shark 2 gaming phone lines up for 18 March launch event

Xiaomi's gaming brand - Black Shark - has already confirmed that another phone is in the works and it looks like that device is going to be launching on 18 March.

Black Shark follows Xiaomi's lead in offering high specs for low cash with the new device expected to be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 - the same powerful heart as you'll find in the Xiaomi Mi 9 and other flagship devices.

The confirmation of the Black Shark launch event comes from Weibo, where Black Shark shared an event poster, confirming the global launch event which will be held in Beijing, China.

Black Shark is slightly unconventional in design, looking to take on the likes of the ROG Phone or Razer 2. We don't yet have many confirmed details of what to expect from the Black Shark 2, but we expect it will take a lot of what the Mi 9 offers and give it a gaming spin.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 is pretty much guaranteed, we're expecting to see 12GB RAM and a liquid cooling system. We'd also expect 27W charging, which is something the Mi 9 also offers.

Where the phone is likely to differ is in the camera - the previous Black Shark phone camera wasn't great - while it's expected to run MIUI software on Android 9 Pie. We'd also expect the included gamepad to evolve, giving gamers an accessory that will give them better control than just the on-screen experience.

There's no word on what the price might be, but we're expecting it to be sub-£500. Of course, there's no confirmation that it will come to the UK, but it's highly likely.