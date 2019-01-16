Xiaomi has confirmed to Pocket-lint that it will host a media briefing on Sunday 24 February, on the eve of Mobile World Congress 2019.

It is widely thought that the company will formally launch the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G during the event.

An invite for the press conference was previously leaked online, by Ben Geskin on Twitter, but then pulled. We have since been told by Xiaomi directly that the date was correct.

There is no official word yet on what will be announced.

It's not too far a stretch to expect the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G though. The device was on the Qualcomm stand at CES 2019 in Las Vegas very recently, as shown in a tweet by Xiaomi. We also saw it ourselves, alongside other 5G prototypes from Oppo and Vivo.

Indeed, Mobile World Congress is expected to play host to several 5G devices and tech demos this year. Samsung will likely launch one - the Beyond X - during its Unpacked event a week beforehand. And OnePlus is tipped to unveil its 5G handset too.

Xiaomi's next-gen phone will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon X50 modem inside, and is said to be capable of download speeds of up to 2Gbps. That's a great reason to host a special MWC press event right there.