  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Xiaomi phone news

Xiaomi MWC event confirmed for 24 February, possible Mi Mix 3 5G unveiling?

|
Xiaomi Xiaomi MWC event confirmed for 24 February, possible Mi Mix 3 5G unveiling?
Best Google Pixel 3 XL and Pixel 3 deals for January 2019: 30GB for £33/m on EE
Best Google Pixel 3 XL and Pixel 3 deals for January 2019: 30GB for £33/m on EE

- Official confirmation from Xiaomi itself

- Taking place the Sunday before MWC

Xiaomi has confirmed to Pocket-lint that it will host a media briefing on Sunday 24 February, on the eve of Mobile World Congress 2019.

It is widely thought that the company will formally launch the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G during the event.

An invite for the press conference was previously leaked online, by Ben Geskin on Twitter, but then pulled. We have since been told by Xiaomi directly that the date was correct.

There is no official word yet on what will be announced.

It's not too far a stretch to expect the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G though. The device was on the Qualcomm stand at CES 2019 in Las Vegas very recently, as shown in a tweet by Xiaomi. We also saw it ourselves, alongside other 5G prototypes from Oppo and Vivo.

Indeed, Mobile World Congress is expected to play host to several 5G devices and tech demos this year. Samsung will likely launch one - the Beyond X - during its Unpacked event a week beforehand. And OnePlus is tipped to unveil its 5G handset too.

Xiaomi's next-gen phone will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon X50 modem inside, and is said to be capable of download speeds of up to 2Gbps. That's a great reason to host a special MWC press event right there.

PopularIn Phones
Samsung Galaxy S10 specs, release date and rumours
OnePlus 7 release date, rumours, features and news
This Apple iPhone XI triple camera design isn't as bad as others we've seen
Samsung Galaxy S10 E specs, release date and rumours
Samsung Galaxy S10 X release date, features, specs and rumours
Nokia 9 PureView specs, release date, news and rumours
Comments