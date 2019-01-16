Xiaomi will unveil its latest flagship phones during Mobile World Congress 2023. Here's how to watch the event live.

Xiaomi will unveil the global versions of its new flagship phones during a special press event at Mobile World Congress on Sunday 26 February 2023.

The company has already launched the Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro in China, but they are being rolled out internationally soon, alongside an expected Xiaomi 13 Lite.

So, here are the details on the Xiaomi 13 series launch event and what you can expect..

When is the Xiaomi 13 global launch event?

Xiaomi's press event will take place on 26 February 2023, kicking off at 16:00 CET - local time to MWC in Barcelona. Here are some of the start times for other regions:

US West Coast: 07:00 PST

07:00 PST US East Coast: 10:00 EST

10:00 EST UK: 15:00 GMT

15:00 GMT Central Europe: 16:00 CET

16:00 CET India (New Delhi): 20:30 IST

20:30 IST China (Beijing): 23:00 CST

23:00 CST Japan: 00:00 JST (27 February)

00:00 JST (27 February) Australia (Sydney): 02:00 AEDT (27 February)

How to watch Xiaomi's MWC event online

We hope to host the livestream right here on Pocket-lint closer the time.

Alternatively, it will be shown on a dedicated webpage on Xiaomi's own website.

What to expect from Xiaomi during its Mobile World Congress 2023 press event

Xiaomi has confirmed that the event is for the Xiaomi 13 series phones, although there could be some surprises - including a Xiaomi Watch S2.

As for the handsets themselves, considering two of them have already launched in China, we pretty much know what to expect from that particular duo.

Xiaomi

The Chinese versions of the Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro each run on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, although there are some key differences between the handsets.

The Xiaomi 13, for example, has a 6.39-inch FHD+ OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Xiaomi 13 Pro, on the other hand, has a 6.73-inch QHD+ curved OLED screen, so is quite an upgrade.

Both phones sport camera units made in collaboration with Leica, but with different specifications.

The 13 has a 50-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultrawide, and 10-megapixel telephoto on the rear. The Pro model ups that to a one-inch IMX989 50-megapixel main, and two other 50-megapixel sensors handling ultrawide and telephoto duties respectively.

We await to see if there are regional differences in the global variants, plus what the Xiaomi 13 Lite will officially offer.