Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 UK price £499, available from 16 January

With an official entry into the UK in 2018, Xiaomi has now added one of its most interesting smartphones to the offering - the Mi Mix 3.

The Mi Mix line was one of the first to seriously ask questions of the bezels; now in its third iteration, the Mi Mix 3 was launched in China in late-2018, but it will be available on a limited run of 100 devices at a special offer price of £449 in the UK - but you'll have to be quick to get the special price on 16 January.

Once those early bird units have gone, the price will be £499.

It's one of a new range of phones that offers a sliding mechanism, so the front-facing cameras are hidden, meaning there's no need for a notch on the display. It's a slick movement too and having spent some time with this phone, we like the feel of that action.

Elsewhere the Mi Mix 3 is loaded with Snapdragon 845, 6GB RAM. There's a 3200mAh battery which doesn't sound huge, but it actually performs pretty well. There's also a 10W wireless charger in the box, which is convenient.

A pair of 12-megapixel cameras sit on the rear - offering 2x zoom - while the front facing cameras sit in the slide with a 24-megapixel sensor.

As a Xiaomi phone it comes running MIUI 10, sitting over Android 9.0 Pie, although it's a complete reworking of Android.

You do get a lot of phone for your money, but if you're undecided about whether to take the plunge, then be sure to read our full Mi Mix 3 review.