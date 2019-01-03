Foldable phones are expected to be a huge trend in 2019, so, of course, Xiaomi appears to be signaling it will have its own version shortly.

Noted leakster Evan Blass shared a video to his Twitter that reportedly shows an unannounced Xiaomi foldable phone. The dimly lit clip demos a device that at first seems like it might be a small tablet, but that notion is quickly dispelled when you see the sides of the screen fold backward - leaving only a phone-sized section in the center of the screen.

Blass noted in his Tweet that he couldn’t confirm whether this device is something Xiaomi is actually working on, or just an elaborate fake, but there has been some previous reports that lend truth to the idea this may be a real, incoming device. First, there’s been non-stop reporting about companies developing foldable phones for a little while now, and those reports have mentioned Xiaomi.

Another factor we should mention is that Samsung has received a lot of attention since giving the public a glimpse of its own foldable technology. This would certainly give other companies reason to tease any foldable gadgets they may have development. Xiaomi is also known for pushing the boundaries with its phones - and something like this phone would certainly do that.

For instance, Xiaomi is prepping a smartphone with a 48-megapixel camera. And, like foldable phones, camera phones are another hot trend that started in 2018, with many companies shoving sensors upon sensors into their flagships. We suspect this will continue on into 2019.

So, if Xiaomi's foldable phone is real, we can't help but wonder when we can get our hands on it. Then, there’s the whole issue of pricing. It’s been rumoured that Samsung’s foldable phone could start out at upwards of $1,800. But don't expect to pay something like your first born child as a down payment on Xiaomi's version. It tends to launch more affordable devices, thankfully.