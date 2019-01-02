  1. Home
Xiaomi might launch phone with 48MP camera at 3 January event

- Xiaomi Redmi series is expected

Xiaomi is teasing an event that's scheduled for 3 January in China.

The company released a poster that provides no clue as to what could be announced at the event, but some reports, including MySmartPrice, figure Xiaomi will unveil its first phone with a 48-megapixel rear camera at the event. Remember, Xiaomi recently teased an upcoming smartphone with a mammoth primary camera via Weibo - and it said that device would launch in January.

Xiaomi via MySmartPriceXiaomi image 2

Put the pieces together, and it's reasonable to assume Xiaomi will announce its 48-megapixel cameraphone at the event. But it won't be the so-called "world’s first smartphone with a 48-megapixel camera", as Huawei got that crown last month. Huawei uses a Sony IMX586 sensor in its device line, and it's unclear if Xiaomi has gone with the same sensor or one from another manufacturer.

Unlike Huawei's Nova 4 and Honor V20, Xiaomi’s phone should be more affordable, priced around CNY 1,000. In US dollars, that converts to $145. In the UK, that's about £115. There's also been speculation that the phone, thought to be the Xiaomi Redmi series, will feature an in-display camera. Few other details have leaked, but it looks like we will know the official spec list soon.

Stay tuned to Pocket-lint's Xiaomi phone hub for the latest.

