Xiaomi's global reach is expanding, offering a range of great phones and devices. Here we run through all the options.

Xiaomi launched in the UK in 2018 as part of an expansion across more areas of the globe, making inroads into Europe around the same time.

The company will be familiar to many technology fans, one of a number of Chinese companies looking to challenge the established brands like Samsung, and fill the shoes of the declining Huawei - especially in smartphones.

But what phones does Xiaomi offer and which is the best phone for you? Here's a guide to Xiaomi's phones from across its range, from flagship to affordable.

The timeline of Xiaomi phones

Xiaomi phone numbers generally reflect the year they were launched in, but the release of phones isn't the same across all regions, so there will often be one model available in India or mainland Europe that's not in the UK, as well as different designations and specs in different territories. Often, phones are announced earlier in China, so the numbering doesn't always align, but generally speaking, this is how the model numbers stack up:

13 family - 2023

12 family - 2022

Mi 11 family - 2021

Mi 10 family - 2020

Mi 9 family - 2019

Mi 8 family - 2018

You'll notice that there's no "Mi" in 2022 or 2023 - that's because Xiaomi decided to drop this branding and just went with Xiaomi 12 in 2022.

Within those families there are lots of different models: Lite, Pro, Ultra positioning models in different slots and prices, usually followed up T models later in the year and sometimes there are i models too.

That will often mean that you have a phone like the 2021 Mi 11T Pro that's fairly close in spec and performance to 2022 models, but still widely available and at competitive prices.

Because Xiaomi's devices are a little complicated, we've broken them down into market segments and you can click on the links below to jump to a particular section. Note this is positioning at launch, so there are devices in the flagship category with older hardware because they were launched the year before.

You can click on the links below to jump to each section.

Flagship Xiaomi phones

These devices were launched with flagship-level hardware.

Xiaomi 13 Pro

Specs

162.9 x 74.6 x 8.38mm, 229g

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 12GB RAM

6.73in AMOLED, 1440 x 3200, 120Hz

4820mAh,120W wired, 50W wireless

Triple camera: 50MP, 50MP, 50MP (1-inch main sensor)

Quick verdict

Xiaomi's latest flagship 'Pro' device offers a huge amount of performance for the money, delivering a best-in-class display, great build quality and stupidly fast charging speeds.

Xiaomi 13

Specs

152.8 x 71.5 x 7.98mm, 189g

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 8GB/12GB RAM

6.36-inch AMOLED, 2400 x 1080, 120Hz

4500mAh, 67W wired, 50W wireless

Triple camera: 50MP, 12MP, 10MP

Quick verdict

With a smaller form factor, lovely design, loads of power and a decent camera - there's loads to love about the Xiaomi 13. If you're looking for a smaller flagship, this is the one to beat.

Xiaomi 12 Pro

Pocket-lint

Specs

163.6 x 74.6 x 8.2mm, 205g

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 12GB RAM

6.73in AMOLED, 1440 x 3200, 120Hz

4600mAh,120W wired, 50W wireless

Triple camera: 50MP, 50MP, 50MP

Quick verdict

A rollercoaster of emotions: Xiaomi's 2022 flagship is a masterclass in screen quality and design subtlety, its cameras are great and come without unnecessary gimmicks; however, its battery life is questionable and the MIUI software still has some minor setbacks. There are moments of pure class here, though, especially if you're always near to a charger and can top-up the battery freely.

SQUIRREL_6654549

Xiaomi 12

Xiaomi

Specs

152.70 x 69.90 x 8.16mm, 180g

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 8GB

6.28in, AMOLED, 2400 x 1080, 120Hz

4500mAh, 67W

Triple camera: 50MP, 13MP, 5MP

A step down from the Xiaomi 12 Pro, the regular model has all the power but a smaller display and is a slight step-down in the camera department too. It's closely related to the Xiaomi 12X, which is slightly less powerful again.

SQUIRREL_6711029

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

Pocket-lint

Specs

164.3 x 74.6 x 8.4mm, 234g

Snapdragon 888, 12GB RAM

6.81in AMOLED, 1440 x 3200, 120Hz; Rear: 1.1in AMOLED, 126 x 294

5,000mAh, 67W

Triple camera: 50MP, 48MP, 48MP

Quick verdict

A rare moment from Xiaomi: one that's excited us more than any other phone of late, yet when it comes to the crunch it's the one device that's left us ultra disappointed for failing to get enough of the basics right.

SQUIRREL_4579946

Xiaomi 11T Pro

Pocket-lint

Specs

164.1 x 76.9 x 8.8mm, 204g

6.7in AMOLED, 1080 x 2400, 120Hz

Snapdragon 888, 8GB

5,000mAh, 120W

Triple camera: 108MP, 8MP, 5MP

Quick verdict

This sub-flagship brings together some strong specification in a well-performing package with a lovely screen and super-fast charging to boast about too. There are some software irks, the build is chunky and, on reflection, we think the 'non-Pro' variant is an even better buy.

SQUIRREL_6214224

Xiaomi Mi 11i

Pocket-lint

Specs

164.7 x 74.6 x 7.8mm, 196g

Snapdragon 888, 8GB RAM

6.67in AMOLED, 1080 x 2400, 120Hz

4,520mAh, 33W

Triple camera: 108MP, 8MP, 5MP

Quick verdict

While the 'i' entry in the Mi 11 line-up doesn't get anything wrong, per se, its very existence in this busy series is just confusing - it's a European version of the Redmi K40 Pro+. So while using it feels largely effortless, there's also no distinctive reason to opt for one.

Xiaomi Mi 11

Pocket-lint

Specs

164.3 x 74.6 x 8.06mm, 196g

Snapdragon 888, 8GB RAM

6.81in AMOLED, 3200 x 1440. 120Hz

4,600mAh, 55W wired, 50W wireless

Triple camera: 108MP, 13MP, 5MP

Quick verdict

At this price, it's certainly worth you mulling over the Mi 11. It's packed full of potential and - aside from software and a lack of optical zoom in the camera setup - brings the fight to Samsung, OnePlus, et al.

SQUIRREL_4312849

Sub-flagship Xiaomi phones

These devices were launched with hardware just down a step from flagship level at the time of launch.

Xiaomi 12X 5G

Xiaomi

Specs

152.70 x 69.90 x 8.16mm, 176g

Snapdragon 870, 8GB

6.28in AMOLED, 2400 x 1080, 120Hz

4500mAh, 67W

Triple camera: 50MP, 13MP, 5MP

The Xiaomi 12X is a sub-flagship device, sitting under the Xiaomi 12, offering the same design, design, camera - but differing on the hardware. The slight reduction in power means it's slightly more affordable - but still a great allrounder.

SQUIRREL_12852773

Xiaomi 11T

Xiaomi

Specs

164.1 x 76.9 x 8.8mm, 203g

MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Ultra, 8GB

6.67in AMOLED, 2400 x 1080, 120Hz

5000mAh, 67W

Triple camera: 108MP, 8MP, 5MP

The Xiaomi 11T looks like the 11T Pro, and has the same dimensions, but drops to a MediaTek processor and slower overall charging. It's close to the 11T Pro, but this model has fewer features that stand out. It is cheaper, however.

SQUIRREL_6221305

Mid-range Xiaomi phones

These devices are launched on mid-range hardware - and might find close competition from Xiaomi's affordable brand, Redmi.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G NE

Xiaomi

Specs

160.5 x 75.7 x 6.8mm, 157g

Snapdragon 788G, 8GB RAM

6.55in AMOLED, 1080 x 2400, 90Hz

4250mAh, 33W

Triple camera: 64MP, 8MP, 5MP

The Mi 11 Lite 5G NE is quite literally an incremental step up from the Mi 11 Lite 5G, switching from a slightly older Snadragon platform to one that's slightly newer. As such, this is a great choice for those wanting a mid-range device.

SQUIRREL_6709490

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G

Pocket-lint

Specs

160.5 x 75.7 x 6.8mm, 157g

Snapdragon 780G, 8GB RAM

6.55in AMOLED, 1080 x 2400, 90Hz

4250mAh, 33W

Triple camera: 64MP, 8MP, 5MP

Quick verdict

We can't think of a slimmer, tidier-looking 5G handset - which makes this Xiaomi something of a unique proposition. And despite being called 'Lite', it shouldn't be seen entirely in that regard - there's ample power to keep the 90Hz AMOLED screen ticking along, and for battery life to last surprisingly long too. Ditch the 5G need, however, and there's plenty of other competition to consider instead.

SQUIRREL_4545628

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

Xiaomi

Specs

160.5 x 75.7 x 6.8mm, 157g

Snapdragon 732G, 6GB RAM

6.55in AMOLED, 1080 x 2400, 90Hz

4250mAh, 33W

Triple camera: 64MP, 8MP, 5MP

A carbon copy of the 5G models in the Mi 11 Lite line, now presented with the Snapdragon 732G, which drops the 5G - so this is a 4G option only. That means slower speeds for mobile data, but at the same time, it's a great mid-range device.

SQUIRREL_4545574

What other smartphone brands is Xiaomi behind?

There's a lot more to Xiaomi's phones that just Xiaomi. Xiaomi, despite being a more affordable brand than many, has a budget brand, called Redmi. The "mi" here ties these brands together. Redmi often follows Xiaomi, runs on similar software - MIUI - but usually makes some compromises to offer more affordable devices.

Xiaomi is also behind the Black Shark gaming brand, offering highly-competitive gaming phones.

Pocophone is another Xiaomi brand, with Pocophone being pitched as the phone for phone lovers - fewer models, but targetting the important details.

Who is Xiaomi?

Xiaomi is a Chinese company founded in 2010 that would consider itself to be a software company. Based in Beijing, the company was founded by billionaire and entrepreneur Lei Jun, having previously been CEO of Kingsoft, a software giant, behind applications like WPS Office.

One of Xiaomi's early ventures was MIUI, ROM software for Android phones, at a time when Android wasn't totally consumer friendly. The company built its reputation and gained fans in smartphones with regular updates and a community-based approach, with software very much at the heart of things. MIUI still runs on most Xiaomi phones.

The company now offers a full range of smartphones for which it is best known, but also offers a wider ecosystem of devices. Many of the Xiaomi branded devices are made by third parties, but Xiaomi invests and supports in these third-party companies to bring these products to market.

One of the founding principles of Xiaomi is that good technology shouldn't cost you a lot of money and the company pledges not to make more than 5 per cent profit on hardware sales, which often means really competitive prices.

How do you say "Xiaomi"?

Xiaomi - 小米 - literally means green millet or little rice, a staple of the Chinese diet. The word Xiaomi is actually the Anglicised version of the Chinese, Xiaomi tells us.

The slightly awkward thing is phonically "X" is usually "ex" or "zee" in English, and it's neither of those sounds, it's a "sh" instead.

The easiest way to approach it is to break the word down into Xiao-mi. The "mi" part it easy, it’s like "me", so we can forget that.

Xiao is like the "show" part in the word "shower" (not like show as in Broadway). It's the central sound that causes the problem - like "ow, I've hit my thumb".

Put the two parts together and you have Xiaomi - Shh-ow-mi.