This is the blue Xiaomi Mi A2, in pictures

Xiaomi is upping its international creds with the launch of the Mi A2. Here shown in its fetching blue finish.

The A2, which will also be available in gold and black finishes, will launch in Spain on 10 August... and we're hoping that the UK will be on the list to follow.

What's particularly interesting about the A2 is that it runs the Android One software platform, so banishes any unwanted and overcomplex interface. Yep, Xiaomi is keeping it largely Google for this mid-price phone.

With a starting price of €249 (for the 32GB storage model), the A2 certainly gives other brands, from the Moto G6 to the Nokia 7 Plus, a run for their money. Its all-aluminium body is a cut above in look and feel compared to typically more plasticky finishes at this price point.

But it's really that blue finish to the rear which stands out. Its metallic and not overly glossy, producing a lovely sheen when catching the light. The dual camera unit is deep black, while the front is a pure white to really help offset those colours.

The Mi A2's specification isn't half bad either. With a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor and 4GB RAM under the hood, the A2 marries a 3,010mAh battery for ample longevity, while a USB-C port promises speedy charging.

The thing that Xiaomi really wants to push to the fore in this phone is the dual camera specification though. With 12 + 20MP sensors and f/1.75 aperture lenses, plus heaps of software features for portrait modes, it's got the potential to outsmart its competition.

The Xiaomi Mi A2 will be available in Spain from 10 August, available in blue, black and gold finishes. It will be priced €249 with 32GB storage; €279 with 64GB storage (the one to buy!); and €349 with 128GB storage (and 6GB RAM).