Watch the Xiaomi Mi A2 launch live right here, right now

Xiaomi is serious about expanding its reach beyond China and hosting a launch event in Madrid is certainly one way to go about it.

Xiaomi has seen big success in China, but it now wants to exert that influence across the rest of the globe, offering affordable hardware.

There's another important factor that Xiaomi has been happy to share: it's going to be Android One. That means it will be pure Android and escape the bloat and customisation that comes from companies like Huawei - another great Chinese success.

The details are still unfolding, but we're expecting a mid-range Android handset, and Xiaomi's teasing suggests it's going to have a dual camera and come in blue and pink colours.

There will also be a Mi A2 Lite device. We'll bring you all the final details as soon as they are revealed later today, along with all the pricing.