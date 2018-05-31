  1. Home
Xiaomi Mi 8 is a 6.21-inch monster, with iPhone X looks and dual-frequency GPS

|
Xiaomi has announced a trio of phones under the Mi 8 name.

The lead handset, the Xiaomi Mi 8, has a mammoth 6.21-inch OELD display with an FHD+ resolution of 2448 x 1080. It has an 18.7:9 aspect ratio and an unmissable notch at the top for a 20-megapixel front facing selfie camera.

A 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel dual camera is on the rear with AI functionality. This results in enhanced portrait photography, again like the iPhone X. Android Oreo is on board with Xiaomi's proprietary MIUI 10 layered on top.

The processor inside is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and it, like the other handsets in the line-up, will be released in China first. There's no word yet on international roll out.

The Xiaomi Mi 8 will be priced at 2,699 yuan (£317).

The second in the family is the Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition. It has similar specs to the regular Mi 8 but a translucent rear, 3D face sensing IR sensor in the notch at the front and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

It is pricier than the regular Mi 8, costing 3,699 yuan (£433).

XiaomiXiaomi Mi 8 Is A 61-inch Monster With Iphone X Looks And Dual-frequency Gps image 2

Finally, the Xiaomi Mi 8 SE is smaller and cheaper than the other models. It also runs on the all-new Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor we wrote about last week.

It sports a 5.88-inch Super ALOED screen, plus a 15-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual camera on the rear. The front-facing camera is the same 20-megapixel snapper as on the main Mi 8 though, and it is also capable of shooting AI portraits.

It is priced at 1,799 yuan (£210).

The Mi 8 and Mi 8 SE will be available from early June, while the Mi 8 Explorer Edition is coming at a later date.

