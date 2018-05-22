  1. Home
Xiaomi's next phone with in-display fingerprint sensor will arrive 31 May

  • No word yet on pricing or availability

Xiaomi’s next flagship smartphone, which is expected to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor, will be unveiled on 31 May.

The Mi 8 is supposed to be the sequel to last year’s Mi 6 (yes, it will skip the Mi 7 name, in honor of the company's eighth anniversary). Vivo was the first to offer an in-display fingerprint sensor, but it looks like Xiaomi will be up next. A leaked video recently showed its next phone will have an in-display fingerprint sensor, and now, Xiaomi has revealed it will officially announce the device later this month.

Other features expected for the Chinese Android manufacturer’s flagship include a 3D facial recognition unlocking feature, the Snapdragon 845 chip with up to 8GB RAM, 64GB of storage, a 4,000mAh battery, and support for wireless charging. With those sort of specs on board, the Mi 8 will clearly be a high-end flagship phone meant to rival the Samsung Galaxy S9, Apple iPhone X, and Huawei P20 Pro.

However, it might not be as expensive as those devices. The Mi 6 launched at $360, so hopefully the Mi 8 will priced similarly.

