Three to bring Xiaomi smartphones to the UK

Xiaomi, the world's 5th largest smartphone manufacturer, has agreed a partnership with CK Hutchinson that will see its phones being made available to buy through the Three UK network. Up until now, you could get some Xiaomi phones through third-party retailers, but it wasn't always easy.

Xiaomi announced last year that it was beginning its invasion of Europe, beginning with Spain and the Mi Mix 2, the UK is the next country on the manufacturer's target its list, although has yet to give an exact date for when its phones will be available on our shelves.

Tom Malleschitz, chief digital officer at Three UK, said "We have been watching Xiaomi’s success from afar and impressed with the huge range of connected devices that they currently offer."

"This partnership provides us with another leading brand in our smartphone range and also opens the door for innovative new connected products that we can provide to Three customers in the future. So watch this space!"

This implies that not only can we expect Xiaomi smartphones to come to the UK, but the company's other products too, such as devices in the smart home and wearable categories. Neither company has said which phones will be making their way to the UK, although we are of course hoping the stunning Mi Mix 2S will be included.

We'll bring you all the latest Xiaomi availability news as and when we hear it.