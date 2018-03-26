Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S launch: How to watch and what to expect

Xiaomi is about to unveil its new phone.

The company is expected to show off the Mi Mix 2S on 27 March, which happens to be the very same day that Huawei officially unveils its new P20 lineup in Paris and Apple debuts a new, lower-cost iPad at an event in Chicago. If you don't care about those latter two announcements and want to see what Xiaomi has in store, you're in luck, because the whole thing is set to be live-streamed from Shanghai.

Xiaomi will unveil its upcoming Mi Mix 2S, an update to the current Mi Mix 2, at its event. Rumours suggest it will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and wireless charging. If so, it'll be the first phone from Xiaomi to support wireless charging, and it'll be one of just a few phones from a China-based brand to support wireless charging, as well. Other than that, little is known about the phone.

Xiaomi will hold its event on 27 March. The keynote is set for 2pm local time. Here are the different times worldwide:

11pm PST (March 26)

2am EST

5pm in Australia (AEDT)

7am in the UK (GMT+1)

The live stream is embedded below.

We'll also keep you posted as the event unfolds.

Tune into our Xiaomi hub for the latest.