Xiaomi Mi 6 launches with dual rear camera system "superior to the iPhone 7 Plus"

Less than two weeks after the specs leaked online, Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has unveiled the Mi 6 flagship smartphone. The Mi 6 doesn't quite compete with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S8 or LG G6 when it comes to screen-to-body ratio, nor does it follow in the design footsteps of Xiaomi's own Mi MIX.

The Mi 6 instead has a four-sided curved glass screen, with bezels top and bottom and slim ones flanking the 5.15-inch full HD display.

But while it may not have the screen to compete with 2017's best flagships, the rest of the specs list makes for some impressive reading. Xiaomi has fitted the Mi 6 with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 processor, which so far has only been confirmed for the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Sony Xperia XZ Premium, so the Mi 6 is in good company there.

Xiaomi even says the Mi 6 will technically be the first phone to be released with the processor fitted, albeit in the company's native China.

Other specs include 6GB of RAM, 64/128GB storage options, a 3350mAh battery and a dual rear-camera setup comprising 12-megapixel wide-angle and 12-megapixel telephoto lenses.

Xiaomi says this combination is superior to the camera system on the Apple iPhone 7 Plus, and is able to deliver 2X optical lossless zoom and impressive depth-of-field effects.

There's no 3.5mm headphone port onboard, so you'll need to either connect a pair of headphones to the USB Type-C port, or use a wireless Bluetooth pair. It's worth noting that the USB-C port, along with all other ports on the phone, including the SIM tray, are water-resistant, so can handle the odd splash.

As with other Xiaomo devices, the Mi 6 is unlikely to make its way to Europe or the US, instead being reserved for countries such as China and India. The Mi 6 will be available for 2,499 Yuan ($360) for the 64GB model, for 2,899 Yuan ($420) for the 128GB variant. A third version with ceramic back panel and 128GB storage will be available for 2,999 Yuan ($435)