Xiaomi Mi 6 specs leak online, Snapdragon 835 processor but a full HD display

- Third 2017 phone to have Snapdragon 835 processor

- Two versions with different memory and storage

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi released the Mi5s and the Mi5s Plus toward the end of 2016, but the company is already planning the next version of its flagship device. The Mi 6 has appeared on GFXBench under the codename Xiaomi Sagit, where the majority of its specs have leaked. 

Once again, Xiaomi has, on paper at least, developed a phone that can comfortably rival the major flagships of 2017 such as the Samsung Galaxy S8, LG G6 and Sony Xperia XZ Premium

The Mi 6 has shown up with an unnamed Qualcomm processor, but given the speeds: oct-core 2.2GHz and oct-core 2.4GHz, it's highly likely it will be the Snapdragon 835 processor that has been used by both Samsung and Sony in their flagship devices.

There will be two versions of the Mi 6, one with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, and one with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage but interestingly, both will come with a 5.1-inch full HD display. While most of 2017's flagships are coming with Quad HD and 4K displays, it's unusual to see a potential flagship worrier come with an HD display instead. Of course, by having a full HD display, it will keep the cost of the Mi 6 down, and increase battery life.

Both the rear 11-megapixel and front-facing 7MP cameras are both capable of recording 4K video too, which can only benefit from being viewed on a 4K display, so again it's strange that Xiaomi hasn't fitted its phone with a screen to play video back on.

There's no word on when the Mi 6 will be released, but it probably won't be until at least May because of the development cycle of the Snapdragon 835 chipset. It was previously thought that Samsung had exclusive rights to the new chip until the Galaxy S8 was released, but this was quashed by Qualcomm at Mobile World Congress 2017.

