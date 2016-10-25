Xiaomi Mi MIX is a bezel-free concept phone that you can actually buy

Following the unveiling of the Mi Note 2, Xiaomi's latest flagship device, the company has revealed detailed about a concept phone it's been working on. The Mi MIX appears to be a similar size to the iPhone 7 Plus but manages to fit in a 6.4-inch screen compared to the 7 Plus' 5.5-inch. Xiaomi has managed to do it by virtually removing the top, left and right bezels, leaving a screen to body ratio of 91.3 percent.

While it's been marketed as a concept phone, Xiaomi has actually put it into production and has made it available to buy. The Mi MIX comes sporting a 2.35GHz Snapdragon 821 processor with up to 6GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It also has a 4400mAh battery and 16-megapixel rear-facing camera.

Everything from the frame to the button is made of a new ceramic material, with Xiaomi saying it's been used instead of aluminium for its toughness, but also to create a more luxurious and premium feel. Going by the pictures alone it certainly looks like a premium device.

The Xiaomi Mi MIX is available to buy in China for RMB3499 ($515) for the 4GB/64GB model or RMB3999 ($590) for the 6GB/256GB version that also happens to have 18K gold around the camera and fingerprint sensor. Both models come supplied with a leather case.

There's no word on an international release just yet for the Xiaomi Mi MIX, but our fingers are tightly crossed to hear that it will.

Of course, it's not the first concept phone we've seen this year with no bezels, as Sharp has made the Corner R, which was unveiled at CEATECH 2016. The Corner R also loses virtually all bezels around three sides but introduces curved corners as well to help with the illusion.