Xiaomi launches Mi Note 2 with curved OLED screen and 23MP camera

Xiaomi sent out invites for the live stream launch of the Mi Note 2 and has now revealed the full phone specifications, and they make for very impressive reading.

The Chinese manufacturer teased the Mi Note 2 would have two-sided dual curves and now we can see what that means. The phone has curved edges all the way around as opposed to just curved edges on the front, leading round to a flat back and the result looks pretty spectacular.

The screen itself is a 5.7-inch flexible OLED display that follows the curved of the phone to give a bezel-free impression, although Xiaomi hasn't given away the resolution of it in the presentation slides on its Twitter account. It was predicted to be a 2K screen and Android Central has confirmed it's Quad HD.

Under the hood Xiaomi has installed Qualcomm's Snapdragon 821 processor and married it to 6GB RAM and a huge 4070mAh battery that's compatible with Quick Charge 3.0. Xiaomi has made two models with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage, the difference between the two being one is compatible with LTE networks around the world while the other will be locked to the country it's bought in.

You can also get a version with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. There's no mention of microSD card support but that's likely because the body is fashioned from a single piece of aluminium.

The rear-facing camera is a 22.56-megapixel sensor that can record 4K video with electronic image stabilisation (EIS), while the front-facing camera is 8-megapixels with autofocus. Other features include NFC for instant pairing with Bluetooth devices, HD Lossless audio for all the audiophiles out there and a highly accurate GPS sensor.

The Xiaomi Mi Note 2 will initially only be available in China and there's so far no mention of an international release. However the global version would work worldwide, you'll just need to get to China to pick one up.

It will be available in Piano Black and Glacier Silver for 2799 ($415) for the 4GB/64GB model, RMB3299 ($485) for the 6GB/128GB non-global version and RMB3499 ($515)for the 6GB/128GB global version.