Xiaomi Mi Note 2 with curved edges, 2K screen and iris scanner to launch on October 25

Chinese manufacturer of affordable smartphones Xiaomi, has confirmed it will be unveiling the new Mi Note 2 in a live stream from Beijing on October 25 at 7am UK time. The invite confirms the phone will have two-sided dual curves, which while we don't know exactly what that means, sounds promising.

But what other features will the Mi Note 2 come with? Pocket Now has shared what look like legitimate Xiaomi presentation slides, picked up by Chinese media site Weibo. The slides point to a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor, 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage, putting it firmly on par with the other flagship phones we've seen this year.

There's also a slide that appears to confirm an iris scanner, likely to work in a similar way to the one found in the now-deceased Samsung Galaxy Note 7.

Pocket Now also says the Mi Note 2 will get a 5.7-inch 2K display, dual 23- and 12-megapixel rear-facing cameras, 3D touch actions and an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor embedded in the glass screen, like the one found in the Mi 5s.

For thos specs, you'd expect the Xiaomi Mi Note 2 to cost somewhere in the region of £600-£700, but Pocket Now says the device will likely go on sale for around 3000 Yuan, or $445. There's no word on official pricing or worldwide availability, but we'll be making sure we tune in to Xiaomi's live stream to find out all the details.