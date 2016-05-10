Xiaomi Mi Max takes its name seriously with 6.44-inch mega display

Xiaomi has unveiled its latest and largest smartphone in the Xiaomi Mi Max. The 6.44-inch smartphone is even bigger than the company's Mi Note and Mi Note Pro phablet phones.

While there are three spec variants for the device we'll focus on the top end initially, since even that is only 1,999 RMB which is about £213 or $307. For that you get a metal build with fingerprint reader, dual SIM and silver, gold or dark grey options.

The 6.44-inch IPS LCD display is 1080p with Gorilla Glass 4 while processing is done by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 652. There's 4GB of RAM and Andreno 510 GPU, 128GB storage plus microSD expansion.

In the rear is a 16-megapixel camera with dual-tone LED flash while the front has a 5-megapixel selfie snapper. Everything is powered by a hefty 4850mAh battery and runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

The handset also has Xiaomi's latest MIUI 8 skin. This allows for split phone accounts making it possible for more than one person to use it with their own locked areas. Another cool extra is app cloning allowing you to sign in to multiple accounts and jump between apps to change logins easily.

The Xiaomi Mi Max will also come in 1,499 RMB, £160 or $230, Snapdragon 650, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage and a 1,699 RMB, £180 or $260, Snapdragon 652, 3GB RAM, 64GB storage options.

The Xiaomi Mi Max goes on sale in China next week.

