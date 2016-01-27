  1. Home
Ex-Google exec Hugo Barra reveals Xiaomi Mi 5 release date

|
- Launch date of 24 February

- Price expected to double that of Mi 4

- "All you ever imaged, and more", apparently

The Xiaomi Mi 5 is officially due to be unveiled on 24 February, according to Hugo Barra.

After many rumours of the new Xiaomi handset the company's own Hugo Barra has taken to Twitter to confirm the announcement date. The former Google Nexus exec who is now VP for Global at Xioami teased the Mi 5 will be "all you ever imaged, and more". A very bold claim then.

So far the rumour mill doesn't set the handset in quite as high standards as Barra appears to. Instead we're expecting a 5.2-inch display with 1080p resolution rather than QHD. Running the handset should be the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 CPU, which is great, but backed by 3GB of RAM rather than 4GB.

But there must be a lot more to it as the price tag is rumoured to be double that of the Mi 4 at 3,000 RMB which is about £320.

Leaked photos of the handset reveal a device which appear very Samsung like in design. From the rounded edges of the home button to the metallic bumper finish it's nothing too groundbreaking. Of course details on what materials are going to be used have not been revealed so there's a chance this is hitting the more premium end of the market much like the OnePlus X has aimed to do while remaining affordable.

Expect to hear everything revealed on 24 February from the Xiami Mi 5 launch event.

Slashgearex google exec hugo barra reveals xiaomi mi 5 release date image 2

READ: Windows 10 Mobile review: A new hope?

