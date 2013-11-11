  Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi sells 220,000 smartphones in three minutes

China-based smartphone maker Xiaomi has been putting up big numbers in the space as of late - 180 seconds alone tells us that. During the Chinese Single’s Day (the holiday opposite Valentine’s Day) on Monday, Xiaomi managed to move 220,000 phones in three minutes.

Single's Day is a huge buying event in China, but for some reason, Xiaomi didn't come prepared. The company had only 380,000 devices in stock, - 310,000 units of combined phones: the flagship MI3, the MI-2S, and the Hongmi. TechinAsia reports Xiaomi managed to sell all of its Mi3 stock in three minutes, generating 107 million yuan (about £11 million) on the spot. And, 30 minutes later, the company had managed to pile up ¥300 million once it cleared through its stock.

Flash sales from Xiaomi are nothing new. The company does it every time it seemingly gets stock, having the same problem as Apple keeping its supply up with demand. In October the company sold out of 100,000 units of its just-launched Mi3 smartphones in 86 seconds, while its set-top boxes were gone in 1 minute and 58 seconds.

Released in October, Xiaomi's flagship MI3 features a 5-inch 1080p display, 16/64GB of internal storage, 2GB of RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor, 13-megapixel rear-camera with dual-flash, 2-megapixel front-camera, Android 4.2.1 Jelly Bean, and a 3050mAh battery.

Xiaomi has been garnering a lot of attention in the smartphone space, called the next Apple by some industry insiders, even though its restricted to just the Asia market. The company recently hired Hugo Barra away from Google as one of the higher-ups of the Android product.