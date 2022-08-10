WhatsApp is adding three great new privacy features soon

(Pocket-lint) - WhatsApp already has a number of privacy features like hiding read receipts or your profile picture from certain contacts, but there are a few more rolling out that users will no doubt be thrilled about.

First up will be the ability to leave groups silently. Some group chats are excellent, but there are definitely some that you want to leave as soon as you've been added to them.

This feature will be rolling out to WhatsApp users before the end of August and it will mean that when you leave a group, only the admins of the group will be notified, rather than your departure being a huge song and dance for all to see.

The next privacy feature rolling out this month is the ability to choose who can see when you're online. You can of course hide your Last Seen status and you've been able to do this for a while, but hiding when your online means you'll be able to check your WhatsApp without upsetting someone that you haven't read their message, or that you're ignoring them.

Last but certainly not least is 'Screenshot Blocking for View Once Messages'. This feature is in testing currently and will roll out to users "soon" but it will mean that those sending messages through the View Once feature might not have to worry about the message or image being kept by the person you're sending it to.

They could still take a picture of their phone with another device though so keep that in mind when this feature rolls out.

For now, check out our WhatsApp secret tips and tricks feature that has loads of handy features in it to get the most out of the messaging app.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.