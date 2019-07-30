  1. Home
Future WhatsApp update will allow you to use one account across multiple platforms

Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp could be getting an upgrade that will see us able to use the service on multiple platforms, including iOS, Android, Mac and Windows, with just one account.

Currently, WhatsApp can only be used on one phone and while WhatsApp web is available to use the service on a Mac or PC through a desktop app, this is only possible when there is an active connection to the phone running the main WhatsApp app.

According to WABetaInfo, picked up by BGR, an upcoming WhatsApp update will see WhatsApp move to a multi-platform system that will allow users to use the same WhatsApp account across a number of devices at the same time - similar to the way Apple's iMessage works. 

When the update arrives, WABetaInfo claims you'll be able to use your main WhatsApp account on an iPad without uninstalling the app from your iPhone, as well as use the same WhatsApp account on iOS, Android and Windows devices.

The leak also claims you'll be able to use WhatsApp on your computer through the app, without an internet connection on your phone. As messages will need to sync across devices, WABetaInfo claims WhatsApp end-to-end encryption will also improve with the release.

It's currently unknown when the WhatsApp update will arrive but it will be a big step for WhatsApp and one we're looking forward to seeing appear. 

