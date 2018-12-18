Give the gift of speech, text and Whatsapp this holiday with a Total Wireless prepaid card

Do you have a child, grandchild, or friend who doesn't call or text you as much you'd like? There's an easy solution to that: Buy them a SIM or a phone and pair it with the perfect plan.

get them a Total Wireless prepaid card for Christmas. Here's five reasons why it's the perfect gift.

If your friend or loved one has a Verizon-compatible phone or an unlocked CDMA phone, they can use a Total Wireless prepaid card to get service on their phone. That's because Total Wireless has a Bring Your Own Phone program. Go to the company's BYOP page and enter your existing phone's IMEI/MEID number to see if it's compatible with Total Wireless. Check out the instructions below to find this number.

iPhones: Go to Settings > General > About.

Go to Settings > General > About. Android phones: Go to Settings [or Settings > System] > About phone/device > Status or IMEI information.

Go to Settings [or Settings > System] > About phone/device > Status or IMEI information. Feature phones: Go to Menu > Prepaid > Serial Number.

Go to Menu > Prepaid > Serial Number. Other phones: Remove the back cover and look for IMEI, MEID, or Serial number. You may need to remove the battery.

Total Wireless prepaid cards are essentially month-long phone plans. The $35 card, for instance, includes 5GB of 4GLTE data for one line over 30 days. That means your loved one will be able to call and text you, as well as contact you over WhatsApp, Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook Messenger, and so on. Better yet, they'll be able to do all that with fast 4G LTE speeds - as long as they have a 4G LTE-capable device.

Total Wireless has a pretty extensive national coverage map, too. Check that out here. So, with a Total Wireless prepaid card, there will be no excuse for your loved one not to get ahold of you and let you know they're safe this Christmas.

Total Wireless prepaid cards start at $25 for unlimited talk and text and go up to $100. As they go up, they add more lines and 4G LTE data. Imagine you have a son with a wife and two teens. You could get them a $100 card, and they'd have a 30-day unlimited talk and text 4-line plan with 25GB of 4G LTE shared data. That's a super inexpensive gift for the whole family, with the added benefit that they can call you over the holidays.

Here's a look at the various cards available:

$25: 30-day unlimited talk and text 1-line plan

30-day unlimited talk and text 1-line plan $35: 30-day unlimited talk and text 1-line plan with 5GB of 4G LTE data

30-day unlimited talk and text 1-line plan with 5GB of 4G LTE data $60: 30-day unlimited talk and text 2-line plan with 15GB of 4G LTE shared data

30-day unlimited talk and text 2-line plan with 15GB of 4G LTE shared data $85: 30-day unlimited talk and text 3-line plan with 20GB of 4G LTE shared data

30-day unlimited talk and text 3-line plan with 20GB of 4G LTE shared data $100: 30-day unlimited talk and text 4-line plan with 25GB of 4G LTE shared data

No need to go to a physical shop, buy a card, and mail it out. You can shop and choose the service plan that's perfect - all online, from here. Total Wireless cards are also sold online through official partners like Walmart and Target. But if you prefer to shop in person, you can find a store here.

It's the gift that keeps on giving. If you're feeling really generous, you can refill your loved one's card, month after month, from here.