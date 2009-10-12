Vodafone gets LG GM750, HTC Tattoo and Sony Ericsson Satio
Vodafone has announced a triple-whammy of new handsets for customers on its network. There's the Windows Mobile LG GM750, the Android-tastic HTC Tattoo and the snap-happy Sony Ericsson Satio.
We'll start at the top. The LG GM750 has a 3-inch display, 5-megapixel autofocus camera with LED flash and GPS. It runs Windows Mobile 6.5, so it'll synch with Outlook and other work-related things, as well as offering four home screens and apps for accessing Facebook, Twitter, email and IM. It's free on £25+ 2-year monthly contracts.
The HTC Tattoo is another entry-level Android handset for the UK market. It has HTC's Sense interface, like the HTC Hero, along with a 3.2-megapixel camera, 2.8-inch QVGA display, GPS, compass, Bluetooth and the same 528MHz Qualcomm processor as in every other Android handset. It has a 3.5mm headphone jack and microSD expansion slot too. Again, it's free on £25/month 2-year contracts.
Lastly, the Sony Ericsson Satio is a renaming of what was originally called the Idou. It combines the company's Walkman and Cybershot brands to deliver a phone that can take 12.1-megapixel photos with a Xenon flash but also comes with media player functionality. It runs Symbian and has a big 3.5-inch screen. This one comes free on £35/month 2-year contracts.
All three handsets are available now, and come with 300 extra minutes per month when you buy them online.
