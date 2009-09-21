  1. Home
Warner deal sees Vodafone 100% DRM-free from major labels

|
Vodafone has announced a new deal with Warner Music - the last of the big four record companies it is to cosy up with - for DRM-free music.

That Warner has now signed on the line means that Vodafone is apparently "the first global mobile network operator to offer its customers over-the-air access to the combined music catalogue of the world's four largest music companies in DRM-free format".

As well as the plain ole downloads, it seems Vodafone and Warner are looking to do an Apple iTunes LP (or a U2/RIM with the "Mobile Album" format) with "additional multimedia content" bundled along with songs.

"Vodafone and Warner Music will work together to offer a range of mobile music products such as value-added album bundles that contain additional multimedia content", Vodafone says.

We will keep you posted.

