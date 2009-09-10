  Vodafone announces exclusive on Sony Ericsson Xperia X2

Vodafone has announced it has bagged exclusives on the Sony Ericsson Xperia X2, the LG GM750 and the Nokia E72, the first two of which until the end of the year.

As many of you will know, the Xperia X2 is the successor to Sony Ericsson's X1 and offers a 3.2-inch display, as well as QWERTY keyboard, a panel-based interface, an 8-megapixel camera and will offer Windows Mobile 6.5.

The LG GM750, LG's first Windows Mobile 6.5 device, has a 3-inch touchscreen, supports Wi-Fi, HSDPA, GPS and will sync with your calendars and e-mail accounts. There's also a 5-megapixel camera on the back.

The 3G Nokia E72, the successor to the E71 gets a full QWERTY keyboard, inbuilt GPS and 5-megapixel camera and will be exclusive to Vodafone in black.

Pricing is not yet confirmed for any of the devices, but those interested can pre-register on Vodafone's online shop.