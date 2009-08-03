  Vodafone offers a "Bonus Bank" for PAYG customers

Vodafone has announced its pay as you go customers will be rewarded for their loyalty with a new scheme called Vodafone "Bonus Bank".

Every time a customer tops up, Vodafone promises to "give 10% back". For example, for every £10 top up, the mobile operator will add £1 to the customer's Vodafone Bonus Bank account "to save and spend at a later date".

Then, after 3 months - and - as long as the customer has racked up a minimum of £5, the customer can then spend their Vodafone Bonus Bank savings on credit, or towards a new handset.

This scheme is not automatic. If you want to register you need to text "BonusBank" to 2345 or call 2345 from your Vodafone handset.