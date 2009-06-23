Vodafone Access Gateway announced

Vodafone has announced what it claims is a solution for those that suffer from inconsistent indoor mobile phone coverage at home.

A small plug-in box, known as a femtocell, is to be offered from July that claims to "significantly improve" customers' mobile phone signal.

The Vodafone Access Gateway service is said to be the first of its kind anywhere in Europe.

Vodafone describes it as a "neat box, similar in size to a router", that plugs straight into a home broadband line.

The Gateway works with all 3G handsets and can support up to four voice calls at any one time.

The Gateway will be available from 1 July as a £160 one-off purchase, from free or as part of an inclusive price plan from £15 a month or a monthly charge from £5.