Vodafone launches 2009 "World of Difference" campaign

Vodafone has announced that its successful "World Of Difference" campaign from 2008 has returned this year. Applications for the scheme, which pays a salary for you to take a year out and work for a charity, are now open.

The number of places have been doubled from last year, and now eight people will have the chance to make a difference somewhere. All you have to do is pick a UK-based charity working abroad, and get them to agree to take you.

You'll be paid £25,000 for a year, and you'll get £20,000 expenses for costs incurred doing the work. Each winner will be given "the latest mobile phone" to share their experiences, presumably via a blog or Twitter account.

If you'd like to apply, you've got until 30 July to do so. Visit the site, fill out the application form, and then sit back and hope. If you do apply, drop us a note in the comments with the details - we'd be interested to hear what kind of charities our readers are interested in.