Vodafone makes 5 June "Free Music Friday"
Vodafone is following up from its "Freeday" Friday that saw mobile internet gratis, with the news that this Friday will henceforth be known as "Free Music Friday".
The UK-based operator is offering Voda customers eight free tracks from major international artists, available tomorrow for free.
The free track list is as follows: Ciara featuring Justin Timberlake - Love Sex Magic, Daniel Merriweather - Change, Lady GaGa -Poker Face, Lily Allen - Not Fair (Style Of Eye remix), Pixie Lott - Rolling Stone, Simple Minds - Rockets, Tinchy Stryder feat N-Dubz - Number 1 and Clubbers Guide 2009 Mixtape.
This promo marks the introduction of DRM-free music on the Vodafone Music Store, that will mean customers can transfer their music to PCs, MP3 players and iPods as well as their mobiles.
As far as the DRM-free tuneage goes, Vodafone UK is initially offering 350,000 unlocked tracks from EMI, Sony Music and Universal Music, as well as independent labels, however, by the end of the summer, there will be over a million unlocked tracks on offer from 49p per track and £7.99 per album.
And, for those that have already bought tracks or albums from EMI, Sony Music or Universal Music from Vodafone will be able to upgrade them to unlocked tracks for free, simply by downloading them again from Vodafone live!.
In addition, Vodafone's new Music Manager software can be now downloaded at vodafone.co.uk/musicstore while a subscription costs £7.50 a month for unlimited downloads to your PC and mobile.
On 5 June, all the tracks can be found in the Vodafone Music Store at vodafonemusic.co.uk or by going to music on Vodafone live!. Customers can also text "music" to 97886 for a link that will take them straight to the Vodafone Music Store.
